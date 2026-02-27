Breaking News : Zelenskyy Admits Ukraine Cannot Retake All Territory Now, Says Russia Also Cannot Win the War 🇺🇦🇷🇺





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged that Ukraine is currently unable to regain all of its occupied territories through military force, while simultaneously asserting that Russia is also incapable of securing a decisive victory. The remarks were reported by Sky News following a recent interview.





In his comments, Zelenskyy stated that attempting to retake all occupied land at this stage would come at an extremely high human cost. He indicated that while Ukraine maintains its long term objective of restoring territorial integrity, the present battlefield realities make a full-scale military reclamation effort highly difficult. At the same time, he emphasized that Russia has also failed to achieve its strategic objectives and cannot claim victory.





Zelenskyy’s assessment reflects the current operational stalemate on multiple fronts. Ukrainian forces continue defensive and limited offensive operations, while Russian forces remain unable to deliver a decisive breakthrough that would collapse Ukraine’s resistance. The statement underscores Kyiv’s position that the conflict remains unresolved militarily and that neither side has achieved its maximal goals.





The remarks are significant as they represent a candid acknowledgment of battlefield limitations while rejecting the narrative of Russian success. Zelenskyy did not frame the situation as defeat, but rather as a prolonged conflict in which outcomes remain uncertain and dependent on sustained resistance and international support.



Source: Sky News