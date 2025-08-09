Zelenskyy Discusses Peace Path with Ramaphosa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call today with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss pathways to peace amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The leaders focused on achieving a ceasefire as a critical first step toward ending the conflict.

Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s clear stance: “The path to peace must begin with a ceasefire. We are ready for this, as well as for meetings at the highest level in various formats. From the first seconds of the war, we want to end it, because Ukraine did not start this war. Russia is the only reason for the delay and the lack of peace.”

Ramaphosa shared insights from his recent discussions with Russian counterparts, providing Zelenskyy with details of those talks. Zelenskyy also briefed Ramaphosa on his recent engagements with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders, highlighting efforts to coordinate a unified position.

“A lot has already been done,” Zelenskyy said. “We are coordinating our common position with all partners, and this position must be strong. This is about the future security architecture not only of Ukraine, but also of Europe and the whole world.”

The conversation underscores ongoing international efforts to address the conflict and build a framework for lasting peace.