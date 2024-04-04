Zelenskyy modifies his command and dismisses more assistants as Russia strikes hard

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired a trusted assistant and some advisors on Saturday. This is part of a larger staff change. Meanwhile, Russia launched new attacks overnight.

Zelenskyy fired his top aide Serhiy Shefir from his job as first assistant, which he had been doing since 2019. The Ukrainian president fired three advisers and two officials who were in charge of helping volunteers and soldiers.

No one explained right away why there were big changes in the staff recently. On Tuesday, Oleksii Danilov and Valerii Zaluzhnyi were fired from their jobs. Oleksii Danilov was the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Valerii Zaluzhnyi was in charge of the armed forces. This happened on February. Write this text in simpler words: “8. ” Earlier this month, he was chosen to be Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Ukraine’s air force said that Russia sent 12 drones and shot 9 down, and also fired 4 missiles into eastern Ukraine.

Russia fired 38 missiles, carried out 75 airstrikes, and launched 98 attacks using rocket launchers in the past day, according to Ukraine’s military.

Ukrainian energy company Centrenergo said on Saturday that the Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant, one of the biggest power plants in eastern Kharkiv region, was destroyed by Russian shelling last week. Despite efforts, approximately 120,000 people in the area were still experiencing power outages. A total of 700,000 people initially lost electricity after the plant was damaged on March 22nd.

Russia has been attacking Ukraine’s energy stuff more and more, and it has caused a lot of damage in different places.

Authorities in the Poltava region said on Saturday that a facility, like a power plant, had been hit several times. But they didn’t say exactly what kind of facility it was.

At the same time, we found out on Saturday that 99 drones and missiles hit different areas of Ukraine on Friday. Local officials in the Kherson region also said one civilian died on Saturday morning. A person from the Dnipropetrovsk region passed away in a hospital because of injuries from a shell, as reported by the regional Governor.