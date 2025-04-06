ZEMA APPROVES $294 MILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS TO BOOST SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT



The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has approved 90 development projects valued at $294 million, signaling a major leap in the country’s pursuit of environmentally sustainable development.



According to a statement issued by ZEMA Board Chairperson, Professor Lovejoy Malambo, the approvals were made during the agency’s 30th Environmental Assessments Committee meeting. The projects span several key sectors of the economy, with the majority falling under mining and mineral processing.





Out of the 90 approved ventures, 55 are in the mining and mineral processing sector, 14 in energy, and 11 in infrastructure. The rest are spread across manufacturing and processing, agriculture and forestry, as well as tourism.





Among the most notable approvals is the Proposed Southern Network Reinforcement Project by ZESCO Limited. The initiative entails the construction of a 132kV transmission line from Kafue Town to Kalomo District, creating a strategic ring connection of substations in Southern Province. The project is expected to enhance the reliability and reach of electricity in the region.





Additionally, the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company Limited received environmental clearance to construct and operate two new wastewater treatment plants in Chunga and Ngwerere areas of Lusaka District. These projects aim to significantly improve sanitation services and reduce water pollution in the capital.





Professor Malambo emphasized ZEMA’s commitment to ensuring that all approved projects meet strict environmental standards.



“As Zambia continues to expand its energy sector and improve water and sanitation services, it is imperative that ZEMA works closely with developers to guarantee environmentally sustainable outcomes,” he said.





He added that supporting clean energy and improved sanitation not only aligns with the country’s development goals but also helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate environmental degradation, and safeguard public health.





ZEMA’s continued collaboration with developers across sectors, Professor Malambo noted, is a testament to the agency’s mission of fostering sustainable development and promoting responsible environmental stewardship for the benefit of all Zambians.