ZESA To Install Cameras On 47 000 Transformers Across Zimbabwe

47 000 Transformers To Be Watched By Cameras In Zesa Crackdown

In one of the most ambitious security upgrades in its history, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has begun rolling out a nationwide surveillance programme that will see 47 000 transformers fitted with cameras, alarms, and sensors. The move is designed to combat rampant vandalism and theft targeting critical electricity infrastructure across Zimbabwe.

The bold plan, being implemented in collaboration with Powertel Communications, marks a dramatic shift in how ZETDC monitors and protects its power network.

“The ZETDC through Powertel is implementing transformer anti-intrusion systems where transformers are installed with cameras, alarms, and sensors that allow real-time monitoring,” announced Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information.

“The programme is currently targeting 47 000 transformers, with installation at 108 monitoring sites having been successfully completed.”

Real-Time Eyes On Every Transformer

The surveillance rollout means ZETDC will now be able to remotely monitor transformers in real time, enabling quicker responses to sabotage attempts and theft. This is a major technological leap for the parastatal, which has historically relied on post-incident inspections and public tip-offs.

The anti-intrusion systems will allow dispatch teams to receive alerts instantly when transformers are tampered with. The inclusion of cameras ensures that any suspicious activity can be captured on video, which may be used as evidence in prosecutions.

In a statement posted on X, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services confirmed:

“The nation is advised that the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) through Powertel, is implementing transformer and anti-intrusion systems where transformers are installed with camera alarms and sensors that allow real-time monitoring of transformers.”

Fighting Vandalism With Technology

ZETDC has lost millions of US dollars due to transformer theft, copper cable vandalism, and unauthorised tampering with its grid. According to previous reports, some suburbs have gone without power for weeks because of damaged or stolen transformers.

The new tech-driven plan is aimed at reversing that trend.

“Electricity system vandals are on notice,” warned Nick Mangwana in a separate post on X. “This is not business as usual.”

Authorities believe the system will deter criminal syndicates who, in the past, have operated with relative impunity. There has been no official statement on when the installation of the remaining transformer units will be completed or how the rollout will be phased by province.

However, the Ministry said the programme is already in motion, with hundreds of units being fitted each week. The scope and scale of the operation make it one of the most extensive infrastructure surveillance efforts in Zimbabwe’s recent history.