ZESCO ADJUSTS LOAD SHEDDING AS POWER RATIONING HITS WEEK 8

Lusaka, 5 May2024

ZESCO Limited announces that, as of May 6, 2024, load shedding, which commenced on March 11, will be entering its eighth week. Load shedding

is a response to diminished national electricity generation capacity.

During this period, load shedding will continue daily for approximately eight hours.

The Corporation has revised the schedule in residential areas to ensure a more equitable distribution of power outages across all customers. Some localities will maintain their

existing load shedding times, while others will see adjustments.

ZESCO acknowledges that certain areas have experienced extended power outages beyond the scheduled times. These incidents have been caused by a combination of unforeseen challenges and vandalism, along with a significant increase in demand on the national grid due to unexpectedly high consumer consumption.

Energy efficiency plays a vital role in promoting sustainability and reliability in power systems. Customers can contribute significantly by adopting simple yet effective measures such as switching to LED lighting, using energy-efficient appliances, and

adopting energy-efficient ways of heating or cooking.

By taking these steps, consumers

not only lower their energy bills but also aid in stabilizing the national grid by reducing the peak demand pressures.

ZESCO appreciates the understanding and cooperation of its customers as it continues efforts to stabilize the power supply.

Please do visit the ZESCO website for Load Management Schedule

https://portal.zesco.co.zm/services/loadmanagementor contact customer service 02113636336, *3600#, WhatsApp +260762626977 or download ZESCO MobileApp.

ISSUED BY

ZESCO LIMITED

MATONGO MAUMBI

LUSAKA

GROUPTIMING

C06-14hrs

D12-20hrs

E1422hrs

COMPANY SPOKESPERSON