ZESCO assures minimum 3-hour power supply amidst low generation capacity!



Zesco Managing Director, Engineer Justine Loongo, has assured the nation that despite low power generation capacity due to insufficient water in reservoirs, the country will continue to receive at least three hours of electricity supply daily.





Engineer Loongo tells Phoenix News that the power utility will maintain the 3-hours minimum supply threshold until reservoir levels improve.





He has explained that any increase in supply will depend on inflows to reservoirs and rainfall patterns, and that available generation will determine how much additional supply can be released.





Engineer Loongo has also reiterated that high-density residential areas will continue to receive longer supply windows of electricity, of at least 10 hours of power.





He says the company will continue to monitor hydrological conditions to adjust supply accordingly.



-Phoenix FM