ZESCO BACK TO 7-HOUR POWER SUPPLY AFTER FIXING FAULTY GENERATOR



ZESCO has announced that power supply for residential customers has been restored to 7 hours from 5 hours following the completion of works on a faulty generator at Maamba energy limited.





The utility company had issued a notification of an emergency shutdown of the generator last month, resulting in a reduction of 150 megawatts in available electricity.





ZESCO Managing Director Justine Loongo has told Phoenix News in an interview that the works on the generator were completed and that residential customers are now receiving 7 hours of power supply daily.





He says utility firm remains committed to ensuring power supply for its customers and will strictly follow its load management tables.



PN