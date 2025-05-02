ZESCO CABLES INTERCEPTED IN MANSA



Police in Mansa have intercepted six sacks of ZESCO copper cables at Kampala Check Point along the Mansa Luwingu Road, in Mansa district.



And a Tanzanian national has been arrested in connection with the cables suspected to have been stolen from vandalised ZESCO installations in Kasama district, Northern Province.



Luapula Province Police Commissioner, Mwala Yuyi has disclosed to ZANIS that a ZESCO employee, Peter Sichinga reported to Mansa Central Police that he received a tip-off on the suspected stolen cables loaded on Likili Passenger Bus Registration number BCE 1010 travelling from Kasama to Kitwe via Mansa.



Mr Yuyi said following Simuchimba’s report, a team comprising Zambia Police Officers and ZESCO Personnel led by the Senior Security Officer in charge for Luapula ZESCO Region, Collins Chuma rushed to Kampalala Security check Point in Mansa where a Likili Bus driven by Tembo Richard was intercepted carrying the said cables.



“After a thorough search of the Bus, six sacks containing suspected ZESCO copper cables and assorted peeled and burnt ZESCO service cables were recovered whose value is not yet ascertained,” Mr Yuyi said.



The suspect has since been arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property.



Zanis