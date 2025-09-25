ZESCO CUTS POWER EXPORTS TO SUSTAIN LOCAL SUPPLY



Power Utility Company ZESCO has reduced electricity exports to prioritize domestic supply as the country grapples with an ongoing power deficit.





The company says exports have been reduced from 520 megawatts in February 2024 to just 106 megawatts currently, with the freed-up power redirected to households, industries, and key institutions across Zambia.





Speaking during a media engagement meeting in Lusaka today, ZESCO Senior Manager Power Trading and Management, Engineer Collins Mumba said the decision was made to cushion Zambians from deeper load-shedding as water levels at major hydroelectric stations remain critically low.





He explained that the sharp cut in exports reflects management’s resolve to ensure that local demand is met before regional customers are supplied.





Mr. Mumba added that Zambia is still importing power daily from regional sources to stabilize the grid, noting that without such imports, the country’s energy situation would be much worse.





Mr. Mumba, however stressed that while these interventions provide relief, Zambia urgently needs long-term investment in diverse energy sources to ensure sustainable electricity generation and reduce dependence on external imports.



