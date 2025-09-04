ZESCO GIVES MISISI/KAMWALA CHARCOAL TRADERS 14 DAYS TO VACATE WAYLEAVE OR FACE DEMOLITION





A 14 day ZESCO ultimatum issued to all traders operating under the ZESCO power-line to vacate or face demolition, has left over 1000 traders earning a living from an area populary known as pa malasha, staring down the burrel of an uncertain future.





This came to light when representatives of the traders led by a Mr. Moonga from Nkoloma Ward, visited neighboring Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa who’s equally fighting other demolition notices served on his people by Zambia Railways, to ask for space to relocate the affected traders.





Councillor Simataa said that while ZESCO’s actions are justified on the basis of safe-guarding human life and infrastructure, the civic leader maintained that the 14 day ultimatum was rushed and unrealistic, adding that its impact would cause an economic disaster as livelihoods would be destroyed for traders who’ve operated from pa malasha for over 20 years.





The civic leader has called for a 90 days amnesty to allow a tripartite meeting between LCC, ZESCO and Zambia Railways to find alternative spaces to relocate the affected victims who are willing to comply, once alternatives are found and formalized.



