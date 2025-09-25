ZESCO INTRODUCES 10–15 HOUR POWER SUPPLY IN 21 COMPOUNDS, INSTALLS 23 GENERATORS IN MARKETS TO EASE LOAD SHEDDING





…as the Power Utility Company Rolls Out Various Interventions to Cushion Load Shedding





Lusaka, September 25, 2025 — The Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) has begun supplying 10 to 15 hours of power daily in 21 selected compounds with more to be added as supply improves. The utility company has also installed 23 generators in markets as part of efforts to ease the effects of load shedding.





ZESCO Senior Manager at Lusaka Distribution Control Centre, Eng. Boniface Syasyipa, said power allocation is being guided by a phased approach that prioritizes critical lines serving industries, agriculture, markets, commercial centres, and residential areas.





Speaking during a high-level media engagement with the UPND Media Team at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC) this morning, ZESCO Senior Manager for Energy Management, Eng. Collins Mumba, also revealed that effective October 1, 2025, the utility has cut power exports from 520 MW to 106 MW to prioritize domestic demand.





He further disclosed that ZESCO, in partnership with Greenco, is importing 263 MW of power from neighbouring countries at a cost of $15–$20 million to help cushion the country’s 1,000 MW energy deficit.





Eng. Mumba also cited vandalism of installations as a major setback in efforts to restore power promptly.



He stressed that the government’s plan to add 1,000 MW of solar power to the national grid would be a game changer, reducing Zambia’s historic 86 percent dependence on hydro power and paving the way for long-term energy sufficiency.





Meanwhile, ZESCO Chief Engineer for Dam Safety, Eng. Ndabambi Chipeta, explained that rainfall patterns in the Kafue, Zambezi, and Itezhi-Tezhi reservoirs remain the most critical factor influencing hydroelectric generation.





And UPND Media Director, Mark Simuuwe, said the engagement was aimed at bridging the information gap on energy challenges and updating the public on interventions being implemented by ZESCO and government.



