ZESCO OUTLINES STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR 2025, TARGETS RENEWABLE ENERGY EXPANSION AND REGIONAL CONNECTIVITY



ZESCO Limited Acting Managing Director, Eng. Justin Loongo, has unveiled the company’s strategic priorities for 2025, focusing on stabilizing power supply, renewable energy expansion, and enhancing regional electricity trade. Speaking during the end-of-year media briefing, Eng. Loongo emphasized the power utility’s commitment to infrastructure upgrades and sustainable energy initiatives.



Key Priorities for 2025 First, Infrastructure Upgrades and Power Supply Stabilization. ZESCO plans to improve electricity reliability through ongoing infrastructure upgrades and diversification of power sources. This includes continued collaboration with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and traders to boost national energy capacity. Second, Renewable Energy Expansion. The company will deploy mini-grids, promote Net Metering initiatives, and roll out solar packages to households as part of efforts to mitigate load-shedding and expand access to clean energy. Third, Combatting Vandalism and Strengthening Community Partnerships. ZESCO will work with local communities to address infrastructure vandalism and enhance the security of power supply. Four New Projects and Investments, Chisamba Solar Project (100MW): This project, funded by ZESCO’s subsidiary, Kariba North Bank Extension Power Corporation, is scheduled for completion in 2025.

Kalungwishi Hydropower Project: Utilizing northern Zambia’s abundant rainfall, this project aims to generate up to 244MW at Kundabwika and Kabweulume waterfalls and Chishimba Hydropower Station Rehabilitation: Located in Kasama, the station’s capacity will increase from 6MW to 15MW by 2027, supported by a €41.5 million grant from the German Government through KfW Development Bank.



Regional Connectivity Initiatives, Zambia-Tanzania Interconnector Project (500MW). This transformative initiative will link Zambia to the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP), enhancing regional energy trade. Spanning 912km of 330kV transmission lines, the project is backed by over $295 million in funding from the World Bank, EU, and UK Government. Completion is targeted for Q1 2028. Enhanced Transmission Corridor. In 2024, ZESCO commissioned a second 330kV transmission line connecting Kabwe and Serenje districts. This improvement has bolstered power supply security across five provinces and strengthened the ZTK Interconnector’s Zambian side.



Future Renewable Energy Projects. ZESCO finalized agreements with 20 bidders for 300MW of solar PV projects under its microgeneration scheme. The projects, ranging from 205kW to 5,000kW, are set to commence in 2025.



Eng. Loongo reiterated ZESCO’s goal to position Zambia as a regional electricity hub “Our focus is on sustainable energy solutions and infrastructure that not only meet Zambia’s power demands but also support regional connectivity and trade. With these initiatives, ZESCO is committed to delivering reliable and sustainable electricity to our customers while advancing the country’s development.”

The utility’s 2025 roadmap aligns with Zambia’s broader energy and economic goals, ensuring the nation’s transition to a resilient, low-carbon energy future.