ZESCO Projects Load Shedding Relief by August 2025 Amid Rising Water Levels at Kariba Dam



Siavonga, Zambia – May 19, 2025



ZESCO Limited has announced a cautiously optimistic outlook for Zambia’s ongoing load shedding crisis, citing improving water levels in Lake Kariba as a key factor expected to boost electricity generation in the coming months.





Speaking during a media briefing held at the Kariba North Bank Power Station in Siavonga, Senior Manager Christopher Singogo said that while ZESCO has not yet declared an official end to load shedding, projections indicate a potential improvement by August 2025. The optimism is driven by increasing reservoir levels resulting from seasonal rainfall and strategic efforts to secure power imports.





“The situation remains delicate, but the signs are encouraging. With higher water inflows and enhanced resource management, we are hopeful of reducing the intensity of load shedding by the third quarter,” Mr. Singogo said.





ZESCO has been operating under severe constraints due to drastically reduced water levels in Lake Kariba, largely attributed to persistent droughts and the El Niño weather phenomenon. This has forced the utility to cut generation at Kariba North Bank Power Station to an average of 343 megawatts (MW) in the second quarter of 2025, far below its total installed capacity of 1,080 MW.





The station’s actual output has plummeted over the past two years, with ZESCO reporting just 214 MW generated in 2024—down from 386 MW in 2023. In extreme cases, only one of the plant’s six turbines is operated at partial capacity to conserve dwindling water resources.





However, a significant development came with the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) increasing Zambia’s water allocation for 2025 to 13.5 billion cubic meters, up from 8 billion in the previous year. This move is expected to bolster generation capacity as the reservoir gradually recovers.





ZRA Public Relations and Communications Manager Selusiwe Moyo emphasized that water conservation remains the top priority: “Our immediate focus is on rebuilding reservoir levels before increasing water allocations to both Kariba North and Kariba South power stations.”





Built in the 1950s as a joint venture under the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, the Kariba Dam remains a linchpin of regional power supply and a symbol of post-independence cooperation between Zambia and Zimbabwe.



As the country waits for more favorable conditions, ZESCO is managing generation carefully to ensure long-term sustainability. While full recovery is contingent on continued rainfall, the forecast offers a measure of hope for millions affected by power shortages.



