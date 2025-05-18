ZESCO SAYS EMERGENCY TARIFF HIKE BEGINNING TO YIELD RESULTS



By Chamuka Shalubala



Zesco Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says the power utility company is beginning to see positive outcomes from the emergency electricity tariff adjustment, noting an improvement in cash flow.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Ncube has acknowledged that the initial impact of the tariff hike was minimal due to the constrained availability of power in the country.





He however explains that as power supply gradually stabilises, the benefits of the emergency tariffs are expected to become more evident, and ultimately generate much-needed revenue for the utility





Mr. Ncube has also highlighted the importance of implementing cost-reflective tariffs in Zambia, stressing that such a move is crucial to attracting meaningful investment in the energy sector.





He has further stated that achieving cost-reflective tariffs should be a priority and must happen sooner to ensure the sustainability of the sector.



PHOENIX NEWS