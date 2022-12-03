Zesco Shockers palyer dies in road accident

Barely a few hours after the football family was coming to terms with the death of four Solwezi Queens Academy players and a coach, another tragedy has struck with a Zesco Shockers player Kabika Kabika dying in a road traffic accident.

Zesco Shockers were on their way to Mwandi to fulfill a Week 12 fixture against Mwandi Leopards.

The accident happened a few kilometers before Sioma bridge from Senanga.

One player died on the spot while two more have been referred to Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu.

The rest were treated for various injuries in Senanga and discharged.

Credit: FAZ