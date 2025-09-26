ZESCO SPENDS UP TO $20 MILLION MONTHLY ON POWER IMPORTS TO STABILIZE NATIONAL GRID





By: Justin Banda



Power utility company, ZESCO Limited has disclosed that it is currently spending between $15 and $20 Million each month to import electricity in a bid to stabilise the national power supply.





Speaking during a media engagement, ZESCO Senior Manager for Power Trading and Energy Management, Engineer Collins Mumba, stated that the utility is sourcing electricity through interconnectors from Namibia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zimbabwe.





He explained that the imported power is primarily supplied during Off-Peak Hours to cushion the National Grid during periods of low generation.





Eng. Mumba further revealed that ZESCO is reviewing its power export policies to prioritise domestic energy needs and increase local electricity availability.





Meanwhile, ZESCO Senior Manager for Distribution, Eng. Boniface Syasipa, attributed recent improvements in electricity supply within High-Density Areas to enhanced generation capacity and ongoing system upgrades.





He assured residents, particularly those in Urban Compounds, of consistent power supply and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to strengthening energy distribution nationwide.

#SunFmTvNews #