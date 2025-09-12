ZESCO TARIFF HIKE: A BURDEN ON CITIZENS AND A POLITICAL TRAP AHEAD OF ELECTIONS





The proposed electricity tariff hike is an insult to Zambians. People are already complaining about blackouts and poor service, yet Zesco Limited and ERB are shamelessly talking about more increments. Just months ago, tariffs were adjusted upwards, but has anything changed? No—load shedding is still here, and electricity is still unreliable.



This is nothing but economic sabotage. Instead of fixing mismanagement and wastage within ZESCO, they want to push the burden onto ordinary citizens. The truth is, such decisions only increase the cost of living—transport, food, rentals, production—everything will go up.





And let’s not pretend: with elections just around the corner, these actions are deliberately working against the government and the President. Zambians can see through this—it’s a clear attempt to frustrate people, discredit leadership, and create unnecessary anger in the country.





President Hakainde Hichilema is working tirelessly, day and night, to transform this country into a paradise. He has already delivered a lot of projects in his four years in government, and what he needs now is time and support—from both citizens and those in government. Let us not sabotage him, but stand with him for the progress of our nation.



Chikhau Eric Political Analyst ✅