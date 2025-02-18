ZESCO TO ADD 270 MEGAWATTS OF SOLAR POWER TO NATIONAL GRID



February 18, 2025



LUSAKA – In a quest to reinforce the New Dawn Government’s commitment to energy security and economic transformation, ZESCO Limited has signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with 28 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) under the Micro-Generator Scheme and the Presidential Solar Initiative.





The agreements, signed at Mulungushi Conference Center, Kenneth Kaunda Wing, will inject 270 megawatts (MWp) of solar power into the national grid, marking another major milestone under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Energy, Hon. Makozo Chikote, MP, emphasized that the agreements demonstrate President Hichilema’s resolve to end energy deficits that crippled the economy under past regimes.





“Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, we are not just talking about development – we are delivering it. This initiative will power industries, create jobs, and drive economic growth, proving that the UPND government is serious about transforming Zambia,” Mr. Chikote declared.





Since assuming office, the UPND-led government has embarked on an ambitious agenda to increase electricity access from 53.6% to 100% by 2030, aiming to connect 3.2 million new households and expand clean cooking solutions from 8.9% to 40%.





Meanwhile, ZESCO Managing Director, Eng. Justin Loongo, hailed President Hichilema’s leadership for prioritizing renewable energy expansion and ensuring that Zambia never again experiences the crippling blackouts of the past.





“The 270MWp from micro-generation projects will integrate small-scale solar power plants, enhancing grid stability and ensuring reliable power for all Zambians,” Eng. Loongo emphasized.



Furthermore, under the Presidential Solar Initiative, an additional 62MWp will come from government-backed installations, with construction set to commence in two months and completion expected within three to eight months.





To further attract investment, President Hichilema’s administration has introduced zero-rated VAT on solar products, duty-free importation of machinery, and tax exemptions in rural areas – a bold step that has won praise from the private sector.



Speaking on behalf of Independent Power Producers, Ms. Jacqueline Phiri commended the New Dawn Government for opening the energy sector to private investment.





“Unlike in the past, where bureaucracy stifled progress, today’s Zambia is open for business, thanks to President Hichilema’s pro-investment policies. We, as private developers, are ready to deliver,” Ms. Phiri said.





With over 320MW of solar capacity expected by 2026, the Micro-Generator Scheme and the Presidential Solar Initiative are key to reducing Zambia’s reliance on hydropower.





These agreements will stabilize the national grid and drive industrialization, cementing Mr. Hichilema’s legacy as the leader who truly powered Zambia’s future.



(C) THE FALCON