ZICA DEMANDS PUBLIC RELEASE OF PwC FORENSIC AUDIT REPORT ON ZAMMSA



The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zambia (ZICA) has called on the Zambian government to immediately release the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) forensic audit report into the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), saying the findings must be made public in the interest of transparency and national accountability.





Speaking during a media briefing, ZICA President Mrs. Yande Siame Mwenye stressed that the report, which exposed critical weaknesses in ZAMMSA’s internal controls and supply chain management, should not be kept behind closed doors especially after the United States government withdrew funding to Zambia’s health sector over the scandal.





“The public has a right to know what went wrong. We urge the Government to release the full PwC forensic audit report so that citizens, civil society, and oversight institutions can understand the root causes of the failure and ensure such mismanagement never happens again,” said Mrs. Mwenye.





ZICA commended the government for commissioning the audit in the first place but emphasized that secrecy undermines the purpose of such an exercise. The report, according to sources close to the investigation, includes damning evidence of procurement irregularities, loss of medical supplies, and possible collusion within the agency’s leadership.





“It is not enough to act behind the scenes. Transparency is a key pillar of good governance. We cannot rebuild trust or attract donor confidence if we are not willing to confront our failures openly,” Mrs. Mwenye added.





The audit followed international concerns and the decision by the U.S. government to suspend aid linked to Zambia’s health procurement system due to suspected misappropriation of medicines and critical supplies. The implications have been far-reaching, affecting drug availability in health facilities and raising alarms across the medical fraternity.





ZICA believes that releasing the report will serve multiple purposes including restoring public confidence, guiding reforms in the medical supply system, and deterring future acts of corruption and negligence.





“We must use this audit as a national learning moment. The findings should inform systemic reforms, not be shelved. Zambia’s citizens deserve a healthcare system that is efficient, ethical, and transparent,” she stated.





The professional body further warned that continued concealment of audit findings risks creating a culture of impunity, especially within public institutions that handle vital national resources.



“When things go wrong in systems as sensitive as medicine procurement, silence is not an option. Hiding reports only shields wrongdoers and prolongs the suffering of ordinary Zambians,” the ZICA President said.





Mrs. Mwenye also underscored the importance of stakeholder consultation in any forthcoming policy and legal reforms, urging the government to work closely with financial institutions, the Law Association of Zambia, private sector players, and watchdog bodies like ZICA.





She concluded with a renewed call for stronger accountability frameworks and regular audits in key public sectors, warning that financial crimes linked to procurement can no longer be viewed as mere administrative oversights.





“Let this not be another forgotten scandal. We need to break the cycle of silence. The PwC report must be released to the public not only for justice, but also for the future of Zambia’s public health system,” she declared.



KUMWESU