ZIGCLAP TO DECAMPAIGN PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OVER LOADSHEDDING





The Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform (ZIGCLAP) plans to publicly “decampaign” President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND administration if:





– Loadshedding isn’t ended, or

– *No minimum of 18 hours of reliable and predictable electricity* is provided.



– *Impact of Loadshedding*: Prolonged darkness has caused economic losses to people and businesses.





– *Past Promises*: President Hichilema promised to end loadshedding upon taking office, it has been a long 4 years of waiting for the President to fulfill his promise to end loadshedding.





– *Duration*: Zambia has faced increasing darkness for 2 years without relief.





– *Partnerships for Decampaign*: ZIGCLAP will partner with small businesses, farmers, welders, salons, and barber shops, butcheries and other citizens who have been negatively impacted by loadshedding.





Francis Chipili, Executive Director – ZIGCLAP.