ZIGCLAP TO DECAMPAIGN PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OVER LOADSHEDDING
The Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform (ZIGCLAP) plans to publicly “decampaign” President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND administration if:
– Loadshedding isn’t ended, or
– *No minimum of 18 hours of reliable and predictable electricity* is provided.
– *Impact of Loadshedding*: Prolonged darkness has caused economic losses to people and businesses.
– *Past Promises*: President Hichilema promised to end loadshedding upon taking office, it has been a long 4 years of waiting for the President to fulfill his promise to end loadshedding.
– *Duration*: Zambia has faced increasing darkness for 2 years without relief.
– *Partnerships for Decampaign*: ZIGCLAP will partner with small businesses, farmers, welders, salons, and barber shops, butcheries and other citizens who have been negatively impacted by loadshedding.
Francis Chipili, Executive Director – ZIGCLAP.
This is ARMTWISTING. Your plan has no rationale. You might as well decampaign God for causing disastrous drought. Everything this govt has done to ameliorate the situation of loadshedding makes no sense to you. But why? Yet under PF you were just ndwii, with all those long dark hours with no solution. Maybe just another case of dancing Sinjoonjo, trying in vain to Bring Him Down