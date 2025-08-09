Zim Authorities Raise Awareness On Faulty Lithium Batteries Causing Deadly House Fires

Zimbabwean authorities are raising awareness on faulty Lithium batteries that are causing deadly house fires around Bulawayo.

What was meant to be a solution for power outages has become a deadly hazard. Improperly installed lithium batteries in solar systems are igniting terrifying house fires across Bulawayo, with devastating consequences for families and property.

Shocking Statistics of Faulty Lithium Batteries Causing Deadly House Fires

Bulawayo’s Fire Brigade reports an alarming trend- 42 residential fires linked to lithium batteries since last year. This includes 10 incidents in 2025 alone, with one fatality already recorded. The most recent fire erupted in Cowdray Park on August 4, completely destroying a bedroom before firefighters could contain the blaze.

“The explosion originated from a poorly installed gel battery with exposed wiring,” explained Chief Fire Officer Mhlangano Moyo. “These aren’t accidents – they’re the result of dangerous shortcuts.”

Recent Incidents Highlight Growing Danger

Pumula Incident (May 24): A domestic worker suffered severe burns when batteries exploded in her room

Burnside Disaster: A Greek investor lost his $350,000 property to a lithium battery fire

Cowdray Park Fire: Family returned from school to find neighbours battling flames

Why These Batteries Become Firebombs

Fire officials identify three primary causes: Unqualified installers using substandard materials, overcharging due to improper monitoring systems and a lack of safety mechanisms in cheap battery units.

Protecting Your Home: Critical Safety Measures

Chief Moyo urges residents to:

Only purchase batteries from certified manufacturers

Hire licensed electricians for all installations

Install battery monitoring systems and temperature alarms

Conduct monthly inspections of all solar components

Avoid overcharging by following manufacturer guidelines

“These tragedies are completely preventable,” Moyo emphasized. “Investing in proper installation today can save your family’s life tomorrow.”

As solar power adoption grows across Zimbabwe, authorities warn that safety standards must keep pace. The Bulawayo City Council is considering new regulations for solar installations following these disturbing incidents.