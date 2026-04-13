ZIM Civil Servants’ New Pay Structure Tops Out at US$900

Civil servants will start receiving revised salaries from Tuesday, 14 April. The government introduced a new remuneration structure for public workers.

Salary Structure Breakdown

Under the new framework, salaries range from about US$370 to nearly US$900. Lower grades will earn around US$370, while senior levels reach close to US$900.

Entry-level grades like A3 will earn between US$370 and US$375. Meanwhile, employees in the B band will receive between US$376 and US$435.

Mid-level employees in the C band will earn between US$463 and US$536. In contrast, senior D band grades will earn between US$724 and US$897.

Alignment and Payment Structure

Public Service Minister Edgar Moyo explained the changes clearly. He said, “the new remuneration structure ensures that salaries are aligned with skills, qualifications, and responsibilities across the public service.”

Additionally, civil servants will receive part of their salary in hard currency. They are guaranteed US$320 in hard currency, though it is heavily taxed. The remaining portion will be paid in ZiG.