Zim Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 Set for First Reading in Parliament

Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 Set for First Reading in Parliament

The legislative process for Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 is set to begin in Parliament today, with Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi expected to formally introduce the proposed law before the National Assembly.

The First Reading marks the official entry of the Bill into Parliament and opens the door for legislators to begin considering the proposed constitutional changes through a series of parliamentary procedures.

Bill Moves to Next Stage

Minister Ziyambi confirmed that he had already notified Parliament of his intention to present the Bill in accordance with parliamentary rules.

The introduction follows the completion of a nationwide consultation exercise conducted over the past three months. Members of the public submitted their views through written submissions, emails and public hearings held across the country.

The consultations were part of efforts to gather citizens’ input before the proposed amendments entered the legislative arena.

Parliament Ready for Process

Officials at Parliament say all preparations have been completed for the Bill’s formal introduction.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said the institution was ready to receive the proposed legislation, while the timing of its presentation rested with the responsible minister.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has also concluded its review of submissions collected during the consultation period.

Debate to Follow Later

Committee chairperson Eddison Zvobgo Jr said the First Reading is purely procedural and does not involve debate on the contents of the Bill.

He explained that legislators will receive the Bill for the first time during this stage, with detailed discussions expected later during the Second Reading.

The committee is expected to present a report next week outlining issues raised during consultations and identifying areas that lawmakers may need to examine during debate.

Road to Presidential Assent

Following debate in the National Assembly, the Bill will be forwarded to the Senate for further scrutiny.

Should senators approve the proposed legislation without making changes, it will return to the National Assembly for its Third Reading before being sent to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for assent.

The Bill’s progression through Parliament comes after the completion of public consultations that Government says gave citizens from all regions of the country an opportunity to express their views on the proposed constitutional amendments.