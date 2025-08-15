Zim Coup Announcing pollice officer Arrested

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Assistant Inspector Simbarashe Mandizvidza, who went viral after releasing videos claiming he had taken control of the police force.





Mandizvidza, described by authorities as a “rogue policeman,” is now facing both disciplinary action under the Police Act [Chapter 11:10] and criminal charges, including possible treason.

In a strongly worded statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:





“The Zimbabwe Republic Police categorically disassociates itself from the treasonous social media videos and statements issued by Assistant Inspector Simbarashe Mandizvidza. The errant member has since been arrested and is now facing both disciplinary charges and criminal proceedings. The Commissioner-General of Police, Stephen Mutamba, assures the public that the ZRP will continue serving the people of Zimbabwe and the country’s leadership in line with its constitutional mandate.”





Mandizvidza’s arrest follows a series of videos in which he allegedly declared a takeover of the police and issued ultimatums, including ordering all Chinese nationals to leave Zimbabwe within 48 hours. In one recording, he warned that any attempt to arrest him could trigger conflict, saying:



“Hapana munhu anorowa, vanhu vachafamba zvakanaka, vagobuda. If you really love your country, support me.”





Authorities have not yet disclosed the full content of Mandizvidza’s videos but say his actions amount to a direct challenge to national security.