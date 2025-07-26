Zim Govt Addresses Viral Statement Naming Ambrose Mutinhiri New Vice President Replacing Mohadi

Govt Addresses Viral Statement Naming Ambrose Mutinhiri New Vice President

The Zimbabwean government has poured cold water on a viral statement falsely claiming that Ambassador and retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri has been appointed as the country’s new Vice President.

According to the statement doing the rounds on social media, Mutinhiri was allegedly replacing Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who was said to have retired due to ill health. But government spokesperson Nick Mangwana says there’s no truth to it and he’s urging the public not to fall for such poorly disguised misinformation.

Mangwana Points Out Major Red Flag

Mangwana took to his verified X account on Friday to poke fun at the fake statement and explain why it clearly wasn’t official. He drew attention to one glaring mistake: the statement quoted the wrong section of the Constitution.

According to him, Section 205(1), the one used in the statement, has absolutely nothing to do with appointing Vice Presidents. In fact, it deals with Permanent Secretaries.

“SPOT THE FAKE Learn to check out things. Inga makafunda wani. The information is a fingertip away. Section 205 (1) of the Constitution is about Permanent Secretaries. 😅”

SPOT THE FAKE

SPOT THE FAKE

Learn to check out things. Inga makafunda wani. The information is a fingertip away. Section 205 (1) of the Constitution is about Permanent Secretaries. 😅



Presidential spokesperson George Charamba didn’t hold back either. He questioned why someone would go out of their way to create and circulate such a bogus statement. In his usual fiery tone, Charamba warned that spreading fake news online has consequences.

“WHEN A FULL GROWN UP HUMAN BEING SPENDS TIME COMPOSING SUCH COUNTERFEIT MESSAGE, THEY HOPE TO ACHIEVE WHAT???? THIS FRAUDULENT MISUSE OF SOCIAL MEDIA TO PEDDLE LIES ATTRACTS CONSEQUENCES. TAMEDZERERA ZVAKWANA!!!!!”

Press Statement Announcing Mutinhiri As New Vice President

The fake statement, complete with official-sounding language and a detailed summary of Mutinhiri’s career, appeared to be crafted to look legitimate. It claimed that President Mnangagwa had made the appointment in recognition of Mutinhiri’s long-standing loyalty to the ruling ZANU-PF party.

You can read the full fake press statement below:

APPOINTMENT OF AMBASSADOR RTD. ARMY BRIGADIER GENERAL AMBROSE MUTINHIRI AS THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE.

His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013, has hereby appointed Ambassador Rtd. Army Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri as the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Ambassador Ambrose Mutinhiri takes over from Rtd. Col. Hounorable Kembo C. Mohadi who has been retired from the Vice Presidency’s position due to ill health. Ambassador Mutinhiri is a dedicated Zimbabwean politician who has served as Ambassador to Yugoslavia during its days, Minister of Youth Development and Employment Creation in Zimbabwe and had also been Member of Parliament for a long time. He is a loyal member of the ruling Zimbabwe African Union Patriotic Front (ZANU (PF) for decades. Ambassador Mutinhiri had been appointed the Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Russia but this recent appointment by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa has proved that Ambassador Ambrosed Mutinhiri showcased his loyalty to the party and country beyond proven doubt and has continued to have influence in the Zimbabwean politics and beyond.

Government wishes him all the best in his recent appointment.