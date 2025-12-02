ZIM JOURNALIST BLASTS ‘CRUEL’ ZAMBIA OVER TASILA  LUNGU

ZIM JOURNALIST BLASTS ‘CRUEL’ ZAMBIA OVER TASILA



A ZIMBABWEAN-BORN international journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, has urged Zambians to stop hurting and hating one another under the United Party for National Development administration.





Chin’ono, a fierce critic of the former Patriotic Front administration, said it was unfortunate that Zambia had joined the rest of Africa in being cruel to one another.





He was expressing his disappointment on his official Facebook page over the decision by Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti to declare Chawama parliamentary seat held by Tasila Lungu, daughter of former late former president Edgar Lungu.



Chin’ono wondered why Africans were cruel to one another.



“Africans are really cruel to each other. I have criticised Edgar Lungu throughout his presidency, but I do not understand how his daughter is expected to come and start politicking in Parliament before her father is even buried. I simply do not understand it,” he said.





Chin’ono said even if the law might have allowed it, the law should have a caveat.



“Yes, the law might say so, but the law is made by human beings. The law is made by people, and every law in the world has a caveat that can be applied with basic common sense and basic decency,” he argued.





Chin’ono reminded Zambians that former president Lungu was still lying in the mortuary awaiting burial.





“I wish Zambians would stop being cruel to each other like this. Their former president has been lying in a mortuary in South Africa for over five months now, and instead of resolving that indignity, they pile more pressure on a grieving daughter. Why are Africans cruel to each other like this?” Chin’ono said.





“Solve the reason why she hasn’t been able to go to parliament. I can assure you that her party will retain that seat and that it will actually damage the ruling party and the president. Doesn’t the president have advisors?” Chin’ono said.



The Mast