Zim Man Arrested for Murdering His Grandmother Over Christmas Present

Harare Man Arrested for Murdering His Grandmother Over Christmas Present

A Harare man has been arrested for killing his grandmother for not giving him a Christmas present.

Agnes Duri (70), from Kuwadzana 7, Harare, died after her grandson, Nihipalakar Muyaya (22), brutally assaulted her with clenched fists.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred around 1 a.m. on December 26, 2024 in a statement.

“On 26th December 2024 at around 0100 hours and at a house in Kuwadzana 7, Harare, Nihipalakar Muyaya (22) allegedly assaulted his grandmother, Agnes Duri (70) with clenched fists and booted feet for not giving him a present during the Christmas period,” reads the statement.

Agnes Duri was later found lying lifeless in her room with blood coming out of her mouth and ears.

Nihipalakar Muyaya was subsequently arrested.

Police Express Concern Over Surge in Murder Cases During Festive Season

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has expressed concern over the alarming number of murder cases recorded across the country during the festive season.

According to a statement from the police, 47 murder cases were reported between December 20 and December 26, 2024. Many of these tragic incidents reportedly arose from disputes at beer-drinking venues, sporting events, and conflicts during family or community gatherings.



“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the number of murder cases which are being recorded throughout the country. 47 cases of murder have been received during the period 20th December 2024 to 26th December 2024.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has established that the murder cases are emanating from disputes at beer drinking binge or sporting activities, family and community disputes during gatherings, attacks by unknown suspects while walking at night, the settling of scores during Christmas Day by individuals and groups and fighting over girlfriends, among others.”

ZRP Calls for Peaceful Conflict Resolution and Community Cooperation

The Police has called on the public to adopt peaceful methods for resolving disputes and differences within families and the broader community. Emphasizing the sanctity of human life, they urged the church, traditional leaders, and the general public to collaborate in fostering mutual respect and harmony.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to find peaceful methods of resolving disputes or differences at the family and society levels.

The church, traditional leaders, and the general community are implored to join the effort to ensure the public respects the sanctity of human life.

The Police will continue to engage communities to promote the culture of law-abiding citizens in all facets of life.”