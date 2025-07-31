Zim Man Axes Wife For Saving Married Neighbour’s Number As Mbuya Juju, Kills Himself Hours Later

Harare Man Axes Wife For Saving Married Neighbour’s Number As Mbuya Juju, Kills Himself Hours Later

A Harare woman is fighting for her life in hospital after her husband attacked her with an axe in a fit of rage triggered by suspicion of infidelity.

Laiza Sipiwa, 40, was struck three times with a small axe by her husband, Darlington Ndira, 39, in the early hours of Sunday morning at their home in Waterfalls. Despite the brutal assault, Laiza survived and is currently in critical condition.

The violent episode reportedly began when Darlington found photos of a married neighbour, Tichaona Vetrino, on Laiza’s phone, saved under the contact name “Mbuya Juju.” He accused her of having an affair. Although the couple went to bed without resolving the issue, Darlington clearly hadn’t let it go.

At around 4 am, while Laiza was asleep, Darlington struck her on the head with an axe. When she woke up, he hit her twice more before fleeing the house, leaving her unconscious and bleeding.

Two hours later, Darlington sent a chilling message to Tichaona, saying he had killed his “prostitute.” He later followed up, claiming he had taken rat poison. But instead of poison, Darlington was found hanging from a tree near Koala Park later that day.

Tichaona denied any romantic involvement with Laiza. He said the two simply lived in the same area and had no affair.

Tichaona added that despite Darlington’s jealousy, he himself often flirted with other men’s wives. On the day of the attack, Tichaona said he didn’t take Darlington’s messages seriously at first and even laughed at the poison threat. He and his wife later went to check on the couple and called the police after finding Laiza critically injured.

“I do not know why Laiza saved my number that way, but, honestly, I never dated her. Her husband saw this sometime in March and has always been suspecting me. I wake up early every day to water my garden, and Laiza also wakes up early to work for her school kids, and Darlington suspected that we were meeting in such wee hours for love. Darlington was too jealous, although he would find time to talk to other men’s wives. On the day in question, Darlington sent a message informing me that he had killed Laiza. He went on to send a message that he had downed rat poison to take his life, and I laughed at him. I went to check them in the company of my wife, and we called the police. I am the one who facilitated his accommodation. We were shocked to hear that his body was found hanging near Koala Park,” said Tichaona.

Police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway.