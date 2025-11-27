Zim pastor and son sentenced to life imprisonment for chopping off man’s hands over alleged theft

A Zimbabwean pastor and his son have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal assault and amputation of a young man’s hands after accusing him of stealing batteries and other items from their church in South Africa.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a statement on Tuesday, November 26, 2025 said the Emalahleni Regional Court in Mpumalanga convicted pastor Solomon Mahlangu and his son Enock Mahlangu of attempted m8rder and kidnapping, while the daughter-in-law, Poppy Lethnes Mhlanga, was convicted of kidnapping.

On 27 March 2024, the victim was taking a shortcut through the church premises on Kroomdraai Road towards Extension 16 in Vosman when he was confronted by Enock and the other accused.

Solomon and Enock assaulted the victim, dragged him from a vehicle, and brutally chopped off his hands with a panga. The accused abandoned him at the scene while he bled and pleaded for help.

A passerby found the victim and rushed him to receive urgent medical attention. Following police investigations, the accused were arrested and later released on bail under strict conditions.

During the trial, all three accused pleaded not guilty and elected to remain silent.

The State, represented by Prosecutor Francois Brandt, led credible and compelling evidence, including the victim’s detailed testimony of the horrific attack.

The court also admitted a photo album showing the scene where the severed hands were found. Although the accused testified, the court found their versions to be bare denials and rejected them as improbable.

The victim’s testimony was accepted as truthful and reliable. Prosecutor Brandt argued for the imposition of harsh sentences to send a strong message that violent crimes will not be tolerated.

In sentencing, the court considered the role each accused played in the commission of the offences.

Solomon Mahlangu and Enock Mahlangu were each sentenced to life imprisonment for attempted murder and three years’ imprisonment for kidnapping, and Poppy Lethnes Mhlanga was sentenced to three years’ direct imprisonment for kidnapping. All three accused were declared unfit to possess firearms.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomes these sentences and remains unwavering in its commitment to vigorously pursuing perpetrators of violent crimes, sending a clear and firm message to would-be offenders,” the statement added.