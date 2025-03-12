Zim Police Officer Takes Own Life Citing Economic Hardships

Zimbabwe In Shock As Police Officer Takes Own Life Over Economic Hardships

Zimbabwe has been left in shock after a police officer took his own life, citing economic hardships. Constable Claude Jele, who was stationed in Gweru, left behind a heartbreaking note explaining his decision.

“Having survived all these 38 years, I have reached a point where I feel like it’s all the same being on this earth or leaving,” he wrote. “So please do not accuse anyone or anything. It’s my personal decision to end my life this way.”

Suicide Note Details Final Thoughts

Jele’s final words paint a picture of despair and resignation. He apologised to his family and urged them to move on.

“I know you will be hurt, but I do not see a reason to keep living. I have failed,” he wrote in Shona. “Ganizani and Keisha, it will hurt you, but please forgive me. Grow up well, I have gone ahead.”

He also reassured his wife that she should not blame herself for his actions.

“Mai Keisha, do not think it is your fault. We were doing just fine,” he wrote.

Jele included the names and contact details of two people whom he wanted to be informed about his passing.

Wave Of Tragedy As Another Man Records His Death

Jele’s death comes just days after another Zimbabwean man, Charles Chindundundu, recorded himself taking poison and posted it on WhatsApp.

In his final video, Chindundundu said:

“Sometimes life is just like this. We make decisions that seem right to us. Some people will be hurt, but they will heal.”

He later updated his WhatsApp status to read:

“Mission completed. Best decision ever. Soul leaving.”

Reactions To The Tragic News

Social media has been flooded with messages of sorrow and frustration. Some people are calling for urgent action to address economic difficulties in the country.

Political activist Fortune Daniel Molokele commented:

“Alas! This is a national tragedy. His death could have been easily avoided. Zimbabwe is NOT poor. It has a big problem with poor political leadership. Zanu-PF must go now!”

Another social media user, Noah M. Mpofu, shared his thoughts:

“This is very depressing indeed. If it is true, one would have wished these guys, instead of ending their lives, could deal with the situations that are taking them down.”

The back-to-back suicides have raised serious concerns about the mental health crisis in Zimbabwe, with many calling for more support systems to be put in place.