Zim rejects US health aid with conditions



The Government has directed relevant ministries to discontinue negotiations with the United States over a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the America First Global Health Strategy (AFGHS).





In a letter dated December 23, 2025, Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Albert Ranganai Chimbindi, advised the Secretaries for Finance and for Health and Child Care that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had ordered an end to discussions on the proposed framework.





The correspondence indicates that the United States was promoting the MoU as a future framework through which Washington would provide health support to Zimbabwe under specified terms and conditions.





However, according to the letter, the President directed that negotiations cease, citing concerns that the proposed agreement was “clearly lop-sided” and could compromise Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and independence





The letter was copied to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira, and the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya.