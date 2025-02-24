Zim teachers reject ‘maternity wards’ in schools

Zimbabwe’s teachers’ unions have expressed strong reservations about the newly-gazetted education regulations, highlighting potential challenges in their implementation, particularly with regard to supporting pregnant learners and maintaining discipline in schools.’

The government recently introduced a Statutory Instrument that prohibits schools from expelling students for non-payment of fees or the absence of a birth certificate. The regulations also require school heads to provide psychosocial support for pregnant girls, allowing them to continue their education throughout pregnancy and return after giving birth.

While acknowledging some positive aspects of the policy, Raymond Majongwe, Secretary-General of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), criticized the decision to allow pregnant learners to remain in school. He argued that this undermines discipline and could make schools unmanageable.

“While there are some positive takeaways from the recently gazetted education regulations, such as the protection of the girl child and ensuring that the impregnated girl is not the only one punished by banishing her from attending school while the perpetrator is left free, there are some provisions that raise more questions than answers,” Majongwe said.

He went on to suggest that the regulations risk rewarding indiscipline by offering special treatment to pregnant learners instead of reinforcing discipline. “A learner who gets pregnant is ‘rewarded’ by being given special care rather than emphasising discipline,” Majongwe remarked. “If a child engages in sex, it is grounds for expulsion from school, but if they get pregnant as a result of that sex, they are to be given psychosocial support and asked to remain in school.”

Majongwe also raised concerns about the need for teachers to be adequately trained to handle these new provisions. He questioned whether the government would provide the necessary training to enable educators to support pregnant learners effectively. “Psychosocial support, as mentioned in the document, is no mean task,” Majongwe said, pointing out that it would require specialized skills.

In addition to these concerns, Majongwe highlighted the growing pressure on teachers, who are already struggling to manage curriculum demands such as school-based projects. The new regulations would add to teachers’ burdens by expecting them to create “maternity wards” to accommodate pregnant learners who may experience complications while at school.

Financial issues were also raised, with Majongwe pointing out that schools heavily rely on fees for their operations and infrastructure development. He accused the government of using controversial policy changes to divert attention from more pressing matters, such as improving teachers’ salaries. “The last Beam payment was received in 2022, and some schools are on the brink of collapse,” he said.

Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association National Secretary-General Goodwill Taderera shared similar concerns, agreeing with Majongwe that the new regulations could strain an already struggling education system.

Both unions are calling for a more realistic approach to education reform, with a focus on improving teacher welfare, resource allocation, and the overall quality of education. Taderera also emphasized the importance of addressing the broader issues that affect the education sector, including teacher salaries, infrastructure, and resources.

As the debate over the new education regulations continues, teachers’ unions are urging the government to reconsider the implications of these policies on the day-to-day functioning of schools and the well-being of both students and educators.

Source – the standard