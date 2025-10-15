Zimbabwe Approves National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to Drive Digital Transformation

Zimbabwe Approves National Artificial Intelligence Strategy to Drive Digital Transformation

Zimbabwe’s Cabinet has approved the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2026–2030), a landmark plan designed to position the country at the forefront of digital transformation.

The strategy seeks to tap into the economic potential of AI while managing its disruptive effects across industries.

The announcement was made by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere during a Post-Cabinet Media Briefing held in Harare on Tuesday.

Aiming for an Inclusive, Knowledge-Based Economy

According to The Herald, the five-year plan is anchored in the country’s ICT Architecture and National ICT Policy, with the goal of accelerating Zimbabwe’s transition to a knowledge-based economy.

It also seeks to ensure that emerging technologies promote inclusive and resilient development guided by Zimbabwean values.

Dr Muswere said the strategy builds upon existing legislation such as the Cyber and Data Protection Act and the Postal and Telecommunications Act, providing a strong legal foundation for AI governance and innovation.

Focus Areas and Flagship Projects

Key focus areas include talent development, digital infrastructure, AI adoption, research, and international collaboration. The government will also launch several flagship projects to operationalize the strategy:

A national AI competition to encourage innovation among students and developers.

to encourage innovation among students and developers. A national data platform to facilitate access to quality data for AI research and development.

to facilitate access to quality data for AI research and development. An AI literacy campaign aimed at improving public understanding of artificial intelligence.

aimed at improving public understanding of artificial intelligence. A regulatory sandbox to test emerging AI applications in a safe, controlled environment.

Establishing Strong AI Governance

To ensure effective implementation, Zimbabwe will create two new institutions: the National Digital Regulatory Committee and the AI Strategy Implementation Office.