Zimbabwe at a Crossroads: The Proposed Constitutional Amendment and Its Implications

Zimbabwe is facing a critical moment in its history, as a proposed constitutional amendment threatens to undermine the country’s democratic principles. The amendment, which would extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028, has sparked intense debate and raised concerns about the future of Zimbabwe’s democracy.

At the heart of the issue is the proposal to amend the constitution to allow President Mnangagwa to serve beyond the current two-term limit. Critics argue that this would be a blatant disregard for the country’s democratic principles and the rule of law. The constitution, which was adopted in 2013, is clear on the issue of term limits, and any attempt to amend it would require a referendum.

The implications of this proposed amendment are far-reaching. If successful, it would concentrate power in the hands of the president, undermining the checks and balances that are essential to a healthy democracy. This could lead to an erosion of civil liberties, the suppression of opposition voices, and the perpetuation of economic instability.

Furthermore, the proposed amendment would undermine the progress that Zimbabwe has made in recent years. The country has taken steps to improve its human rights record, and the constitution has provided a framework for democratic governance. However, this proposed amendment would threaten to undo this progress and take Zimbabwe back to an era of authoritarian rule.

So, what can be done to address this issue? Firstly, Zimbabweans must come together to defend their constitution and democratic rights. This requires a united front from opposition parties, civil society, and ordinary citizens. Secondly, the government must be held accountable for its actions, and citizens must demand transparency and accountability from their leaders.

Finally, Zimbabwe needs a national conversation about its future. This conversation must involve all stakeholders, including opposition parties, civil society, and the government. It must be a conversation about the kind of country that Zimbabweans want to build, and how they can work together to achieve this vision.

In conclusion, the proposed constitutional amendment is a critical issue that requires the attention and action of all Zimbabweans. It is a moment of truth for the country, and the choices that are made now will determine the course of Zimbabwe’s history. By defending their constitution and democratic rights, Zimbabweans can ensure that their country remains on the path to democracy and prosperity.

It is critical to know why the USAID aid pause was made by the US government. Indeed, whilst it is true that Zimbabwe has other sources of funding, such as the Aids levy and NSSA funds, but it is essential to address the underlying issues that led to the aid pause. These include concerns around governance, transparency, corruption, human rights, and the rule of law. By addressing these issues, Zimbabwe can restore donor confidence and attract the investment it needs to grow its economy. Zimbabwe does not exist in isolation to continue deliberately defying global democratic expectations of basic governance such as observing the tenets of democracy; human rights, transparency and abiding by the Constitution. Zimbabwe cannot have a Consitution at the mercy of every individual leader amending it to suit their personal ego and personal political desires of those close to the leaders. President Mnangagwa should abide by the Constitution he was part of formulation, and he publicly swore to follow as he addressed the international community in 2017 that he would only serve his two terms and retire. The President is even unable to justify why he wants to extend his term; is he not confident of his Deputies or his party to continue with his current progress to develop the nation? What or who has made him change his mind from the robust response he gave that he will stick to his two terms only?

In the words of Nelson Mandela, “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” Zimbabwe has faced many challenges in its history, but it has always risen above them. It is time for Zimbabweans to come together once again and defend their democracy. Zanu PF, War vets, opposition parties, civic society, students, Church organisations and professional boards must all send an uncompromising clear message to the President to respect the sanctity of the Constitution and respectfully retire after his two terms. Zanu PF has a duty to govern as a respected party and not always appear to be a party forcing itself into power by amending the Constitution. Those in Zanu PF not supporting this amendment must also come out and join the masses to loudly tell the President to respect the Constitution and retire after his two terms. The future of the country depends on our unwavering unity to rise above natural and man-made adversity. United we stand, divided we fall.

UNITY, PEACE AND FREEDOM!

Source – Mlilo Joyinani and Ndaba Nhuku