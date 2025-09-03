Zimbabwe bans tinted vehicle windows in nationwide crime crackdown

In a sweeping move aimed at curbing rising crime and drug abuse, Zimbabwe’s government has officially banned tinted windows on all private and public vehicles. The directive, announced by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, comes in response to a surge in criminal activities allegedly perpetrated in vehicles with obscured interiors.

“Effective immediately, any vehicle with tinted windows that prevent law enforcement from seeing inside will be subject to removal of the tint or impoundment,” said Minister Kazembe during a press briefing in Harare. “This is not a cosmetic issue – it’s a matter of national security.”

The ban applies to all vehicles except those belonging to government VIPs, security services, and those with manufacturer-installed shading that does not obstruct visibility. Authorities say the crackdown is particularly focused on mushikashika operators – informal transporters often linked to violent crimes and drug trafficking.

The move follows a disturbing incident involving a Grade Seven pupil who was reportedly abducted and assaulted in a tinted vehicle. Police say such cases are becoming alarmingly frequent, with tinted windows providing cover for illicit activities.

Motorists have been given a grace period to comply, after which enforcement will be strict. Roadblocks and vehicle inspections are expected to increase nationwide.

Public reaction has been mixed. While some citizens welcome the measure as a necessary step toward restoring safety, others argue it penalizes law-abiding drivers who use tinting for privacy or protection from the sun.

As the country grapples with broader issues of law enforcement and public safety, the tinted window ban marks a bold – if controversial -attempt to reclaim control of Zimbabwe’s roads.