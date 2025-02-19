‘Zimbabwe can still move on without me’, Mnangagwa repeats term limit pledge

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has once again reiterated his commitment to adhering to the country’s Constitution, stating that he will not seek to extend his term beyond 2028, adding, “the country and the party will move on by electing my successor”.

In response to a journalist’s question, Mnangagwa cited his intention to remain a “constitutionalist” and expressed confidence that Zimbabwe will continue to thrive after his departure.

Mnangagwa’s comments come amid speculation about his plans for the future, with some within the ruling Zanu-PF party pushing for him to stay on beyond his two-term limit.

Mnangagwa, however, has consistently maintained that he will respect the constitution and step down at the end of his second term.

“I’m a constitutionalist. I have my two terms and when they come to an end, the country and the party will move on by electing my successor. That is clear,” he said.

“I think those who are Zanu-PF at heart will go with the rules and decorum of Zanu-PF. We have other people who are in Zanu-PF, who in themselves are not Zanu-PF but they dress in Zanu-PF regalia. So, you must always see when they talk, which camp do they belong as they open their mouths.”

Asked by a journalist, if he could be persuaded to serve beyond 2028, Mnangagwa responded:

“I will persuade the persuaders not to persuade me so that I remain Constitutionalist”

Former journalist Ranga Mberi now a Communications Specialist summed up the situation via post on X saying: “Mukuru on ZBC: “I’m not extending my stay in office”

Also, on the same ZBC, during the same bulletin: “Constitutional amendment on Presidential term extension to sail through”, A Comms delight.”

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, said Mnangagwa’s declaration was clearly a public stunt.

“Does he plan to cause any amendments to the Constitution? If his parliamentary super-majority changes the Constitution to extend his term, will he “comply”? This face-saving, word-twisting approbation and reprobation simply doesn’t cut it,” said Mahere.

Zanu-PF is currently rocked with massive factionalism linked to succession disputes.

Although Mnangagwa has repeatedly stated that he will respect Zimbabwe's Constitution and step down when his second term ends in 2028, his failure to stop his supporters from calling for the extension of his power has raised questions about his genuine intentions.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, the frontrunner in the race to succeed Mnangagwa, is reportedly opposed to any plans to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office. The rift between the two has resulted in massive divisions within Zanu-PF.