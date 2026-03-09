Zimbabwe Considers Banning Children Under 18 from Facebook, TikTok and Instagram: Minister Mavetera

The government of Zimbabwe is exploring the possibility of restricting access to major social media platforms for people under the age of 18 as part of efforts to shield children from online dangers.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Tatenda Mavetera revealed the proposal on Sunday during an address in Karoi.

According to the minister, the initiative is being developed with the aim of reducing children’s exposure to harmful content and other risks associated with the online environment.

Popular Platforms Could Be Affected

If the policy is adopted, minors could be prevented from accessing widely used platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Authorities say the proposed restrictions are intended to create a safer digital space for young Zimbabweans by limiting their interaction with online threats.

Officials within the Information Communication Technology ministry are currently working on the framework that would guide how such restrictions could be implemented.

Debate Over Safety and Digital Rights

The announcement has already triggered strong reactions from different quarters, with supporters and critics offering contrasting views on the idea.

Some advocates argue that tighter controls are necessary to protect children from online harassment, cyberbullying and exposure to inappropriate material.

However, others believe the focus should instead be on teaching young people how to use the internet responsibly rather than restricting access altogether.