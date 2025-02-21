Zimbabwe Defence Industries removed from EU sanctions

THE European Union Council has removed the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI) from its restrictive measures imposed in 2002, but maintained its embargo on arms and equipment that could be utilised for internal repression, underscoring its commitment to monitoring the situation closely.

The council also announced the renewal of its framework for restrictive measures concerning Zimbabwe, extending them to February 2026.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EU expressed its readiness to adapt its policies in response to evolving conditions in Zimbabwe, particularly concerning human rights.

“The council today renewed its framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Zimbabwe for a further year, until February 20, 2026,” the bloc said. “The council also delisted the last remaining entity, the Zimbabwe Defence Industries. The embargo on arms and equipment which might be used for internal repression remains in place.”

Political commentator Rejoice Ngwenya said the EU was closely monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe to remind its leaders that the bloc would never allow it to perpetrate human rights violations.

“Zimbabwe is yet to undergo a full 360-degree democratic evolution. We still have a President and captured MPs who connive with the Judiciary to defeat the cause of freedom,” he said. “Therefore, that the EU will continue following developments closely is an appropriate way to remind Emmerson Mnangagwa and his cronies that, in Liverpool’s lingua franca, ‘we will never walk alone’.”

However, political analyst Effie Ncube said relations between Zimbabwe and the EU were improving as the bloc pushes for democratic societies that uphold the rule of law, human rights, and fundamental freedoms in the best interests of both sides, their economies, and their citizens.

“To get to a stage where all restrictive measures on legitimate economic and trade relations between Zimbabwe and the EU are lifted will take sustained and practical engagements on contentious issues and a willingness to take the necessary decisions,” Ncube said.

“Excellent relations between Zimbabwe and the EU as free and democratic societies that uphold the rule of law, human rights, and fundamental freedoms are in the best interests of both sides, their economies, and their citizens. Therefore, the steps taken by the EU, though not wholly lifting all restrictions, is a step in the right direction that should encourage further engagements. With the necessary will on all sides, better relations are possible.”

The EU imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe in response to the escalation of violence and intimidation of political opponents and the harassment of the independent press in 2002. These measures included an embargo on arms and equipment that could be used for internal repression, travel bans, and asset freezes.

The designation criteria were expanded in 2008 in response to violence during the Zimbabwean presidential election campaign. However, in response to progress made in the Zimbabwean constitutional referendum in March 2013, the EU suspended travel bans and asset freezes imposed on the majority of individuals and entities on the sanctions list.

Source – newsday