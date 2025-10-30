Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority Boss Fired Over Embarrassing Power Blackout During Mnangagwa SONA.





The Managing Director of ZETDC (Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company) , Abel Gurupira, has been dismissed with immediate effect following a power outage that plunged Parliament into darkness while President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivered his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, Crime Watch reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, Energy Minister July Moyo instructed the company’s Group CEO, Cletus Nyachowe, to remove Gurupira, and an internal investigation into the incident has now been launched.





A ZETDC insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “This blackout was entirely unacceptable. The leadership wanted immediate accountability, and Gurupira’s removal was a direct result of that failure.”





The outage forced President Mnangagwa to continue his address by torchlight, sparking widespread embarrassment and criticism across the country.