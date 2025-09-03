Zimbabwe Government Allocates ZiG 147 Million to ZANU PF and CCC

The Zimbabwean government has allocated ZiG 147 682 500 to political parties ZANU PF and CCC, following the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

The funds were distributed based on each party’s share of votes in the 2023 general elections. ZANU PF, the ruling party, received ZiG102 343 972, while the opposition CCC was allocated ZiG45 338 527. This reflects 69.3% of the vote for ZANU PF and 30.7% for CCC.

The allocations were announced by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi, in General Notice 1829 of the Extraordinary Government Gazette on Tuesday, 2 September 2025.

Sengezo Tshabangu, CCC’s self-declared interim secretary-general and leader of the opposition in Parliament, is expected to receive the party’s share of the funds, as the State recognises his authority to nominate or recall party representatives.

Under the Political Parties (Finance) Act, government funding is based on election performance. Parties must secure at least 5% of the total votes cast to qualify for financial support.

This is not the first time the two parties have shared state funds. In September 2024, ZANU PF and CCC split ZWG 70 million under the same law, with ZANU PF receiving ZWG 47.9 million and CCC taking ZWG 22.1 million. The Act is designed to help political parties operate and carry out their activities.