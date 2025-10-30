Zimbabwe has agreed to give Zambia more water at Kariba



Zimbabwe to give Zambia more water at Kariba



Zimbabwe has agreed to allow ZESCO Limited, Zambia’s state power utility, to draw additional water from the Kariba Dam to sustain electricity generation after the company exhausted its 2025 allocation.

The decision follows a request by Zambian Energy Minister Makozo Chikote, who sought an increase to ZESCO’s annual quota of 14 billion cubic metres for the Kariba North Bank Power Station, which the utility had already used up.

The agreement was reached during a joint ministerial meeting on energy cooperation held in Harare on 20 October 2025, between Minister Chikote and Zimbabwe’s Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo.

According to a statement released by Grace Likando, Third Secretary for Communications at the Zambian Embassy in Harare, the central focus of the meeting was water management at the Kariba Dam, which is jointly administered by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA).

Minister Chikote reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Zimbabwe in managing shared resources and thanked Moyo for his government’s support.

“Zambia remains committed to our partnership with Zimbabwe in sustainably managing the Kariba Dam and ensuring power stability for both nations,” Chikote said.

Minister Moyo, meanwhile, called on the private sector to play a greater role in investing in alternative energy sources, such as solar, gas, and fossil fuels, to reduce pressure on the dam as the primary source of hydroelectric power.

“It is time for us to diversify and complement hydropower generation with other energy sources to ensure security and stability in the region,” Moyo said.

He also commended Zambia’s progress in expanding its energy mix, citing the Mamba Energy Project as a model for future cooperation.

Both ministers emphasised the strategic importance of protecting the Zambezi River ecosystem, describing it as a shared natural asset crucial for power generation and regional economic growth.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, including ZESCO Managing Director Eng. Justin Loongo, Zambezi River Authority Chief Executive Officer Eng. Munyaradzi Munodawafa, and several energy and water management experts.

The new water-use arrangement underscores the continued collaboration between Zimbabwe and Zambia in balancing energy demands with environmental sustainability amid regional power shortages.

Source – NewZimbabwe

