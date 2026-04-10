Zimbabwe Imposes Strict Conditions on Lithium Exports — Domestic Processing Facilities Required

Harare — Zimbabwe’s government has set tough new rules to lift its recent ban on lithium concentrate exports, requiring mining companies to commit to building local processing facilities before shipments can resume.

Key conditions include:

Written commitments and timelines to establish lithium sulphate plants by January 2027

Mandatory export quotas

Publication of annual financial statements

Full compliance with labour, safety, and environmental standards

A 10% export tax on lithium concentrate remains in place until the full ban on unprocessed exports takes effect in 2027.

The move aims to boost local beneficiation and keep more value from Africa’s largest lithium production inside the country. Exports have been suspended since late February 2026.

The conditions were outlined in a letter from Mines Minister Polite Kambamura to the Chamber of Mines and lithium producers.

Stay tuned for updates on industry response and potential resumption timelines.