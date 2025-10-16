ZIMBABWE IN TURMOIL: OPPOSITION LEADER DEMANDS ‘TRUTH FIRST’ AS ZANU PF WAR ERUPTS 





Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader has called for “a lasting solution built on truth”, warning that the country’s crisis cannot be fixed without confronting the “stolen 2023 election.”





In a fiery statement, the opposition chief said, “Anything that does not address the 2023 stolen election is a fraud and a waste of time. Corruption, capture, and suffering, they’re symptoms of a disputed mandate. Let’s treat the cause, not the symptoms. We are the solution.”





His comments come amid mounting chaos within the ruling ZANU PF, where reports suggest Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is positioning himself to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, but faces fierce resistance from billionaire ally Kudakwashe Tagwirei.





With tensions rising both inside and outside government, Zimbabwe teeters on the edge , trapped between a deepening power struggle and a growing call for democratic renewal.