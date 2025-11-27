Zimbabwe  is the most beautiful country I’ve visited in Africa. I was completely stunned when I saw Victoria Falls it’s truly breathtaking,” says American Celebrity Tiffany Haddish.





American comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish — known for her breakout role in Girls Trip and for being the first Black woman stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live — recently shared just how deeply she was moved by a visit to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.





In her words, the roaring falls, misty air and even a magical lunar rainbow under a full moon made her call Victoria Falls “the most beautiful place I’ve ever been to.” Her awe-filled reaction comes at a time when Zimbabwe has been named by Forbes as the “best country to visit in the world,” highlighting its scenic landscapes and timeless natural wonders.