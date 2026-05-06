Zimbabwe Joins Regional Bid for 2028 Afcon



Zimbabwe is among five Southern African countries teaming up with South Africa in a joint bid to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).





South Africa’s Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Mozambique are part of the proposed regional bid.





The countries are expected to meet in Harare during the Cosafa presidential elections on May 17, where discussions on the co-hosting arrangement will be finalised.



“We are making a bid for the 2028 Afcon with Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Mozambique,” said McKenzie.





He said stadium readiness would determine which countries make the final bid, warning that promises of future construction would not be enough.



“We want to inspect the stadiums because we do not want countries saying they are still going to build. A final decision will be taken after that meeting,” he said.





McKenzie added that South Africa is prepared to proceed alone if the regional partnership does not materialise.





Zimbabwe currently has no FIFA-approved stadium for international matches, although ongoing renovations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare are expected to improve its chances of regaining certification.



South Africa last hosted Afcon in 2013.