Zimbabwe Launches First Parenting App in Africa to Support Child Health

Zimbabwe has taken a continental lead in early childhood development after launching Africa’s first nationally adopted parenting mobile application aimed at supporting families with expert-backed childcare guidance.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care officially unveiled the parenting application, Rera Umntwana — translated as “Nurture Your Child” — at a launch event held in Harare.

The programme is being rolled out in collaboration with UNICEF, with funding support provided by the Embassy of Japan in Zimbabwe.

Technology Meets Early Childhood Development

According to The Chronicle, the mobile application is designed to serve as a digital companion for parents and caregivers from the birth of a child up to six years of age. Once downloaded, users input basic details about their child and receive customised advice aligned with the child’s growth stage.

Importantly, the app functions even without internet connectivity — a critical feature for families in remote areas. It also sends reminders for vaccinations and micronutrient supplements in accordance with Zimbabwe’s national immunisation programme.

Health officials say the platform aims to close a long-standing information gap by delivering accurate, culturally relevant content directly to caregivers’ phones.

Responding to Child Health Concerns

The launch comes amid ongoing concerns about child nutrition and development. National statistics show that nearly a quarter of Zimbabwean children under five experience stunted growth, while a smaller but significant percentage suffer from wasting, a serious form of malnutrition.

Authorities believe that empowering parents with timely, evidence-based information can help address these challenges at household level.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Sleiman Kwidini said Zimbabwe moved quickly to localise the platform after recognising its potential impact.

From Global Concept to Local Innovation

The application was originally developed by UNICEF and partners under the name Bebbo and has already reached over one million users in parts of Europe and Asia.

Zimbabwe adapted the platform into a locally relevant version in Shona and isiNdebele, ensuring it speaks directly to the realities and needs of families across the country.

Officials say the move reflects Government recognition that the earliest years of life shape a child’s long-term physical, emotional and cognitive outcomes.

A second launch event is set to take place in Bulawayo.

Countering Misinformation in the Digital Age

Speaking at the launch, Minister Kwidini noted that many parents today are exposed to conflicting and sometimes misleading advice on social media platforms.

He said the new app provides a trusted alternative — offering verified information that complements community health services and strengthens support systems for caregivers.

With smartphone penetration steadily rising in Zimbabwe, authorities are optimistic that the platform will reach families nationwide and contribute to healthier childhood development outcomes.