Zimbabwe Moves from Exam-Focused Learning to Skills-Based Education

Zimbabwe is accelerating reforms in its education sector, moving away from an examination-centred system towards one anchored on skills development and lifelong learning, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Angeline Gata has said.

She made the remarks during International Day of Education commemorations held at Chinhoyi Technical High School in Chinhoyi, where Government officials, educators, development partners and learners gathered to reflect on the evolving role of education.

From Testing to Talent Development

Addressing delegates, Deputy Minister Gata said the country’s Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model is designed to equip learners with practical competencies rather than focusing solely on examinations.

According to The Herald, she urged pupils to prioritise digital literacy, innovation and entrepreneurship, noting that the modern economy rewards adaptability and critical thinking.

“Skills pay, so make sure you invest in them. Support each other as learners and avoid bullying. When young people are given a genuine seat at the table to contribute meaningfully, they do not just participate they transform,” she stated, encouraging learners to invest in abilities that will sustain them beyond the classroom.

Youth at the Centre of Reform

This year’s commemorations, held under the global theme “The Power of Youth in Co-Creating Education,” emphasised the need to actively involve young people in shaping curricula and school governance structures.

Deputy Minister Gata said education systems in the past were largely designed for young people without fully consulting them. She stressed that meaningful youth participation fosters ownership, responsibility and improved academic outcomes.

She added that the participatory approach reflects the philosophy of Ubuntu/unhu, which promotes shared growth and collective responsibility.

Embracing Technology and AI

With rapid technological change reshaping societies, learners were encouraged to embrace artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Deputy Minister Gata said technology integration is no longer optional but essential in preparing pupils for global competitiveness.

She highlighted the importance of digital literacy, problem-solving skills and integrity in building an education system suited for the 21st century.

Provincial Commitment to Transformation

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo described the theme as a call to action, urging stakeholders to move from viewing learners as passive recipients of knowledge to recognising them as active contributors.

She said the province is investing in infrastructure and digital access while strengthening partnerships with organisations such as the Education Coalition of Zimbabwe, the National Association of Secondary School Heads (NASH) and the National Association of Primary School Heads (NAPH).

Learners Call for Responsible Innovation

Speaking on behalf of students, child president Lionnel Mazarire encouraged fellow learners to make responsible use of expanding digital opportunities, including internet access initiatives.

He urged young people to leverage technology to propose solutions to national challenges while avoiding harmful behaviours.

Education stakeholders echoed the message, reaffirming their commitment to inclusive, skills-based learning that prepares Zimbabwean learners for both employment and lifelong growth.