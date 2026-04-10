Zimbabwe Moves to Scrap Direct Presidential Elections — Parliament Would Choose the Presiden

Zimbabwe Moves to Scrap Direct Presidential Elections — Parliament Would Choose the President.

Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF is pushing the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3 (2026), which would end direct popular elections for president and let a joint sitting of Parliament elect the head of state instead.

The bill also seeks to extend presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years — potentially keeping President Emmerson Mnangagwa in power until 2030.

Public hearings have sparked heated debate, with critics calling it a democratic rollback and power grab, while supporters argue it brings stability. The bill is still under discussion and not yet law.

This would mark a major shift from the system in place since 1990. Stay tuned for updates.