Zimbabwe moves towards modern prison reforms with introduction of parole system in 2025

In a progressive move aimed at aligning with global standards, Zimbabwe is set to introduce a parole system in 2025, signaling a shift in focus from punitive incarceration to rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.

Faced with overcrowded prisons – housing approximately 21,000 inmates in facilities designed for 17,000 – the government is exploring new strategies to alleviate the burden on correctional institutions. The parole system is expected to play a crucial role in reducing congestion and improving conditions for those who remain incarcerated.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu emphasized that the groundwork for this initiative is nearing completion. “The parole system is now at an advanced stage. What remains is benchmarking against countries with established programmes and conducting awareness campaigns to inform the public,” he said.

A Step Towards Rehabilitation and Reintegration

Legal experts and advocates for prison reform have lauded the introduction of parole, noting its transformative potential. Rather than solely punishing offenders, the system aims to reintegrate them into society under specific conditions.

Lawyer Rungano Mahuni explained, “Parole allows offenders to serve part of their sentence under supervised freedom, subject to certain conditions. This approach enables them to contribute positively to society while reducing the risk of criminal socialization within prison environments.”



Another legal practitioner, Kudzai Tichawangana, highlighted additional benefits. “Decongesting prisons not only improves living conditions for those who remain but also provides parolees the opportunity to support their families. The vetting process ensures only deserving inmates are granted parole, maintaining public safety while fostering social and economic contributions.”

How the Parole System Will Work

Parole entails the conditional early release of eligible inmates, who are then monitored by parole officers while living outside the prison. The approval process may involve the President, the State Parole Board, the Commissioner-General of Prisons, or the Minister responsible for Prisons and Correctional Services.

Key considerations for granting parole include an inmate’s conduct, responsibility, industriousness, and adherence to prison regulations. Once released, parolees enjoy a degree of freedom but must comply with set conditions to avoid re-incarceration.

Towards a Healthier Prison System

By easing overcrowding, the parole system is anticipated to create a more humane and sustainable correctional environment. It also reflects the government’s commitment to modernizing its prison system and recognizing the importance of rehabilitation in reducing recidivism.

As the country benchmarks against international best practices and engages stakeholders, the parole initiative underscores Zimbabwe’s resolve to embrace progressive reforms in its correctional framework.